The Council for the Town of Cascade had a public meeting on September 10, 2020, where the Big Sky Country National Heritage Area (BSCNHA) was a topic on the agenda. BSCNHA board member, Jane Weber, attended to discuss the advantages of this designation. Almost 100 members of the community and county also attended to let their concerns be known. The Council tabled the decision until the October 15, 2020, meeting. After reviewing all of the information presented, the Council for the Town of Cascade voted unanimously to oppose the Big Sky Country National Heritage Area.