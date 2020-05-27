NOTICE TO PROPERTY SELLERS AND BUYERS!

We’ve had quite a few questions regarding buying properties to rent as an Air B&B or on a daily, weekly, monthly basis to tourists.

This is considered a BUSINESS and our zoning is very specific as to where businesses can be located, which is on Central Avenue, and on 1st Avenue from 4th Avenue North to 4th Avenue South. (Anything used for that purpose prior to zoning passing was grandfathered in).

Other residential properties along the river and through town are zoned just that…RESIDENTIAL. To use the property otherwise will require a recommendation from the Zoning Committee to the Council, who will make a final decision on property use.