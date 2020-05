Cascade utility users will receive 25,000 gallons of water FREE per month for irrigation! Here is how it works: Pay the base rate of $30 plus $13 ($2.60/1000) for the first 5000 gallons to cover operation and maintenance costs. After the first 5000 gallons, the next 25,000 will not be billed! That’s 30,000 gallons of water for $43! This will continue each month through September 23rd, 2020!

HAPPY WATERING CASCADE!