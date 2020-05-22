Just a Friendly Reminder!

The Mayor and Council would like to remind all of our residents that keeping our town beautiful is important. Please make sure that the weeds and grass in your yards, alleys and vacant lots are cut or removed by June 7th. We ask that you also keep them taken care of at sufficient intervals during the summer. This will not only keep our town looking nice for our residents, but for the tourists, as well. It will prevent fire hazards and lessen the areas for snakes, bugs and mosquitoes. If you need the names of people that can assist you, please visit the town’s website at cascademontana.com.

The Public Works Department will be mowing and weeding any areas not taken care of, and bills will be sent to the property owner. These will be due upon receipt and late fees will be added monthly.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping Cascade beautiful!