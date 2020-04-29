Weed Control

Spring is here, and with that, so are the weeds. Controlling them is always a challenge. The Town will have NitroGreen spraying weeds the week of May 18th. If you would like a bid for them to spray your property at the same time, please call 761-3967. Let them know you would like to have your work done at the same time as the Town.

Dandelions are in bloom, and there is white top ready to bloom. If one person has them treated, but their neighbors do not, it still spreads back to their yard. Please be a good neighbor and control your weeds.

Thank you for making Cascade a great place to live!