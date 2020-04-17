Census Grant Award!

More great news!

The Town of Cascade has received a $1,000 grant to promote Census participation! This is for residents from Ulm to Wolf Creek ONLY (school district)!

Starting now…

Go to https://my2020census.gov/ and complete the census online (takes about 5 minutes). At the end, you will be given a confirmation number. Print out or take a picture of it.

Email your confirmation, ALONG WITH YOUR NAME AND MAILING ADDRESS to:

townofcascade@gmail.com

We will randomly send you (1) of (85) $10 gift cards to one of the following:

The Angus Bar and Cafe

The Driftwood Bar

The Homestead Cafe

Mo’ River Eats

100 extra households is our goal, but the first 85 get an incentive! Remember, you MUST be in the Cascade school district to qualify.