Stuck at home but looking for a safe way to support your community during this difficult time?

Here’s a great volunteer opportunity you can do with your whole family.

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to honor the sacrifices made by military families worldwide. But because of social distancing and the coronavirus, several of our military units are unable to offer a Yellow Ribbon deployment support event while their soldiers are deployed.

You can help the Red Cross Services to Armed Forces fill that void.

Show your support for these families by creating homemade cards with encouraging messages they can read while their service members are away.

Cards can be deposited in the lock box at city hall between today and April 8th

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Shellie Creveling at 406-468-8875 or shellie.creveling2@redcross.org

Thank you for supporting your community and Montana’s Military Families!!