Did you know that the Town has an Adopt-a-Block program? You can choose a block to keep clean during the year. The Town will provide bags, gloves and vests for you!

This is a great project while we are social distancing (and always) to do something positive for your community and neighborhood!

If you are interested in applying for this program, please call Town Hall and we will email you the application or you can download it below.

We thank you for your cooperation in keeping Cascade a beautiful place to live and visit!