The County has sent out requests for people to switch to mail-in ballots to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

PLEASE REMEMBER…When putting your physical address, add # and your PO Box after the address:

Sample: Town of Cascade

9 Front Street North #314

Cascade, MT. 59421

This will ensure that you get your ballot, as the County will only put your physical address, which may not get delivered.

If you have already turned it in, you can call Cascade County Elections at 406-454-6803 to correct it.

Thank you!