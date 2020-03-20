Atkinson Pool Project

We interrupt the coronavirus discussion for some GREAT news!

At last night’s Council meeting, the Poolitis Committee brought a check for $55,000! That, plus what the Town has set aside for the pool, is enough to do our pool project!

The Council voted on a contractor and the project is finally going to happen!

A HUGE thank you to Bill Cheryl Cruze and Erin Darko Wombold for all of the hard work they’ve done for fundraising! Also, thank you to everyone that has donated time and money for this to happen! We appreciate you!