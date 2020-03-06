With the warmer weather, we are beginning to think about outdoor construction projects. Please remember that there is a construction registration form that needs to be filled out at Town Hall (or can be printed off the website: cascademontana.com). There is a 4-foot setback for all permanent structures. Per 69-4-502 MCA, ALL projects with digging must be called in to locate utilities. This number is included on our registration form.

The Town will be doing several projects this spring, summer, and fall. There will be contractors that do sewer lines, water lines, concrete, asphalt, electrical, and plumbing. If you would like a bid on any of these items, please contact Town Hall for contractor information.

If you are a local contractor and would like to be listed on our website, please notify Town Hall at 406-468-2808.