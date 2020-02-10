LEAP INTO THE POOL!

It’s time for our annual pool fundraiser!

Saturday, February 29, 2020 – 11:00 to 3:00

This means:

*Chili Cook-Off (entry forms at Stockmens Bank)

*Silent Auction (Items can be donated at Town Hall)

*Wine Pull (Items can be donated at Town Hall)

*Live Baked Goods Auction (Please let Cheryl Cruze know)

The pool renovations are scheduled to take place this fall!

Originally, the costs were estimated at $80,000. With the requested bids, the Town has decided to publish for bid, as the anticipated costs could be upwards of $100,000.

At this time, the fundraiser account has almost $48,000. This includes a $2,500 grant from Town Pump. We are currently looking for other grant opportunities. The Town has two pool CD’s in the amount of $23,250. This means we still need to raise $28,750 for the project. Every little bit helps!

If you are unable to attend, but would like to make a cash donation, please mail your donation to:

Cascade Town Hall, POB 314, Cascade, MT. 59421