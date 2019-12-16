Snow Removal

The Town of Cascade has had snow since September. Although, the Public Works department does its best to make sure the streets and sidewalks are cleared, per City code 12.13.010, “It shall be the duty of the owners and tenants of any premises within the limits of the Town to keep the sidewalk in front of and adjoining the premises clean and safe for pedestrians. Snow, ice, and similar material that has accumulated during the preceding hours shall be removed from sidewalks in commercial areas before eleven a.m. each day and shall be removed from residential areas within twenty-four hours after the snowfall. Once cleared, all sidewalks shall be kept clear or snow, ice and similar material.”

12.13.020 Snow and ice removal-Depositing prohibited where: Snow, ice and similar material removed from sidewalks in commercial areas shall not be deposited on the adjoining streets, avenues, or alleys.

There are only two employees in this department, and they do their best to first make sure the streets are safe to drive. We understand that some of you are unable to shovel your sidewalks, which is why the Town has a list of people wanting to work. If you would like these names, please visit our website at Cascademontana.com. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping Cascade a safe and great place to live!